Become an English teacher abroad and gain valuable international experience. At English 1, we open doors to all teaching experiences - whether you are a new teacher with a passion to learn and grow, or an experienced educator eager to expand your horizons with global teaching experience. Join a supportive community of passionate educators and immerse yourself in an vibrant, fun, and inclusive culture that fosters growth, learning, and connection.
From application to arrival and beyond, English 1 is with you every step of the way, offering comprehensive onboarding, orientation, and wellness support.
We provide a Teaching English as a Foreign Language (TEFL) course to help you become a certified English teacher before you even arrive.
We manage your visa process and provide continuous training to support your success and development throughout your journey.
As a leader in the industry and an always-growing company, we offer numerous teaching opportunities across cities in China, Indonesia, and Vietnam.
Complete a brief application to check if you qualify - taking just five minutes with your CV ready.
Our recruitment team will set up an interview and extend an offer to successful candidates.
Our expert visa team will guide you through the Chinese, Indonesian, or Vietnamese visa process.
Once you arrive, we will arrange for an airport pick-up and hotel accommodation, giving you time to explore the city and meet new colleagues.
Learn about our centres located in various cities and towns. We are certain you will find the perfect place to start your teaching journey abroad.
When you join English 1, you are not just joining a company - you are becoming part of a supportive community. Many of our teachers form lifelong friendships and discover a family away from home, building relationships with colleagues from all over the world.
Hear from our teachers about their inspiring experiences abroad - how they have grown both personally and professionally during their time with English 1. Each story is unique and filled with lessons, friendships, and memories.
English 1 (formerly EF English First) is headquartered in Switzerland and operates over 300 language schools across China, Indonesia, and Vietnam. We provide a cutting-edge curriculum that blends global standards with local market needs. At English 1, we believe education is a collaborative journey, and every member of our team plays a vital role in creating a safe, nurturing environment where students thrive and build a foundation for lifelong success. Join us not just to teach a language but to shape futures.